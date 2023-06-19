The Federal annual budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023-24 marks a significant milestone in crucial economic decision-making.

To maximize the budget’s impact and align it with national goals, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) MacroPolicy Lab has conducted a thorough evaluation, providing invaluable insights and recommendations.

The Lab’s analysis focuses on optimizing resource allocation, addressing socio-economic challenges, and fostering sustainable development.

The policy recommendations put forward by the PIDE MacroPolicy Lab aim to enhance the budget’s effectiveness and drive economic growth. These recommendations have been formulated after a comprehensive evaluation of the budget proposal.

According to a Press Release issued from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), MacroPolicy Lab insights highlighted key areas of focus that will contribute to the long-term development of Pakistan.

Focus on Export Promotion: The Lab recommends that the government prioritizes export promotion as a crucial element for economic growth. It suggests boosting investors’ confidence and encouraging a favorable business environment.

The budget proposals should include measures to stabilize and enhance the exports sector, such as providing incentives for the IT industry and freelancing. Additionally, the government should facilitate the remittance of earnings by allowing registered freelancers to open and maintain dollar accounts in local commercial banks.

Evaluation of Taxes and Withholding: To strengthen the tax system and revenue generation, the government needs to evaluate taxes and withholding practices. The Lab highlights the detrimental effects of withholding taxes on financial inclusion and suggests promoting the use of digital payments in certain cases. The budget should also focus on expanding the tax net by considering sectors like agriculture and retail. Prioritize Productive Growth: To drive productive growth, the government should prioritize sectors that can generate higher value-added outputs, employment opportunities, and contribute to overall economic development.

The Lab emphasizes the need to incentivize the manufacturing and export sectors for sustainable productivity gains. It also recommends allocating a portion of the budget for research and development grants, fostering innovation and addressing national challenges.

Address Debt and Debt Servicing: The budget proposal should address the growing concern of public debt and debt servicing. The Lab highlights the need for managing both external and domestic debts effectively. Long-term debt restructuring strategies should be explored to alleviate the burden. To avoid further accumulation of debt, the government should aim to achieve its tax revenue targets and ensure fiscal discipline.

Public Sector Development Program: Efficient utilization of resources is crucial in the current economic situation.

The Lab suggests reevaluating allocations to certain schemes and focusing on targeted sector promotion.

Funds should be directed toward youth investment programs, establishing digital labs for startups, and implementing monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure transparency and accountability.

Foreign Exchange Measures: While measures to attract remittances are important, the government should also develop a roadmap for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and diversifying exports. The budget should address the heavy reliance on textile exports and explore ways to promote other sectors.—INP