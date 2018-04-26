Government bridging gender divide with more women opportunities: PM

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said the government was taking steps to bridge gender divide in the country by providing women equal opportunities to make them excel in their lives. Addressing at ‘Meet the girls who code’ event organized by Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister said he believed that Pakistani women had the potential to deliver their best if provided a level-playing platform. The Prime Minister lauded the project aimed at imparting practical computer education to girls from across the country to help them become economically self-reliant. He said the programme would impart digital skills to over 30,000 women who were part of the Pakistan Bait ul Maal and 110,000 from the ICT School programme. He appreciated the role of Ministry for Information Technology in reaching out to the far-off areas of the country and to connect these with the cyber world. He said that ICT for girls would merge with the DigiSkills program and serve as a way forward for them to get good jobs and help their families stand at their own feet. He said many new areas were available for the women to use their newly gained digital skills and added that the programme would open a new world of opportunities for the women. He termed it a very significant programme for the empowerment of women and expressed satisfaction that women of the country were taking lead in all fields of life.

Orignally published by APP