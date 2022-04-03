Government appoints Omer Sarfraz Cheema as new Governor Punjab

Omer Sarfraz Cheema

Islamabad: The ruling PTI has appointed Omer Sarfraz Cheema as the new Governor of Punjab as it removed Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar from his post at the request of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, a government nominee for the post of CM Punjab.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said that Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has been terminated from his post and a new governor of Punjab will be announced later.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Cheema on his appointment and wished him luck.

