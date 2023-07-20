LAHORE – The federal government has announced public holidays on Muharram 9 and 10 (July 28 and July 29).

According to a notification issued by Cabinet Division on Thursday, Muharram 9 and 10 – falling on Friday and Saturday – will be public holidays.

The federal government has also decided to deploy armed forces across the country.

The government has called armed forces under article 245 of the constitution to assist the civil administration.

The government has according informed all the provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, pillion ridding has been banned in the port city on Muharram 9 and 10 as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. A notification to this effect has also been issued.

Muslims across the world observe Ashura with reverence to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala.