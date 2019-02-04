Government acting unimaginatively

Malik Ashraf

EVER since the announcement by the PTI government to establish a new regulatory authority for media with the nomenclature of Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) by replacing all the existing ones, media representative bodies such as APNS, CPNE and PFUJ have been vehemently opposing the idea. They believe that the government has taken this decision in an inexplicable haste without due process of consultation with all the stakeholders. Terming the move a regressive step they have rejected the establishment of the proposed regulatory authority contending that it would be impractical to bring print and electronic media under one umbrella as the print media was different from electronic media in nature and format besides the issues arising thereof. The arguments presented by APNS have a considerable merit. The government due to its obsession with change seems to have decided to change everything that was in vogue or existed before the mantle of running the state affairs fell on its shoulders, without due process of thought regarding the rationale, justification and the need for their existence. The fact is that the existing regulatory law for the print media named ‘ Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration Ordinance’ (PNNBRO) and regulatory body The Press Council of Pakistan were established after a long struggle by the media representative bodies and process of consultations between them and successive govts. As is evident they are products of collective wisdom of all the stakeholders.

The PNNBRO promulgated in October 2002 addressed almost all the concerns of the print media and has a more humane approach concerning issues related to it. Similarly the establishment of the Press Council as a regulatory body for the print media was a progressive move towards self-regulatory mechanism for the media. The establishment of PEMRA in the wake of introduction of the private electronic channels was also warranted by the emerging media landscape after thorough deliberations. It was also in consonance with the modern and universally accepted concept of specialization. Pakistan unlike even the developed countries has a very unwieldy electronic media which requires a separate regulatory body due to its special status and nature. Almost all the countries in the world have separate regulatory bodies for electronic and print media in recognition of that reality. The advent of the social media with all its negative fallout also strengthens the argument for having separate regulatory entities for both types of media.

PEMRA is playing an excellent regulatory role under a truly professional Chairman who has added a new vitality to the vigilance mechanism to ensure that the media sticks to the regulatory laws while enjoying its freedom. In fact it is for the first time since the establishment of PEMRA that a person with long experience in media management and handling government-media relations is at the helm of affairs in that organization. This is corroborated by the increased number of notices being served on the electronic channels for breach of the ethical codes and regulatory laws. It is pertinent to point out that the ethical codes for the media under the Press Council and terms of licensing and regulation of the electronic channels, conform to the ethical codes for the journalists and media adopted by the International representative bodies of the journalists such as International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Media houses respectively. As they say there is always a room for improvement. If the PTI government feels that the regulatory laws in vogue are not enough to ensure freedom of expression as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan and the performance of the regulatory bodies is not up to the mark or in line with the emerging media culture it can bring the changes in the laws and the required structural improvements in the regulatory bodies. But it needs to be and has to be done in consultation with all the stakeholders. Doing away with the media regulatory bodies which are result of a thought process spread over decades with the involvement of all the stakeholders, is not a wise move.

The government is surely acting unimaginatively by trying to push for the establishment of PMRA unilaterally. It will put tremendous strain on government-media relations and also portray the government in a dismal light in spite of its loud claims to promote and strengthen freedom of expression and looking after the well-being of the journalist community. It is hard to understand why the government feels the need for taking decision of a reactionary nature by setting up the proposed media regulatory authority? Gone are the days of dictatorial and one-sided decisions to handle the media. In my considered view formed as a result of my 30 years experience dealing with the media at the national and international level, the government move to lump all the regulatory bodies into one is not a prudent move by any stretch of imagination. Instead of fomenting hostility between media and government, efforts should be focused on strengthening the fourth pillar of the state. The print media notwithstanding the emergence of myriad of electronic channels, still retains its status and importance as a credible opinion maker and this fact is recognized the world over. The views expressed by the Minister for Information to the contrary exhibit his lack of understanding of the complexities and sensitivities involved. Perhaps it would be good idea for him to attend some international media training institute to comprehend the media culture in its true perspective.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

