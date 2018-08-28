Governing body of PMF approves budget

Salim Ahmed

A meeting of the governing body of Punjab Medical Faculty (PMF) was held on Monday with Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education and President of the Faculty Saqib Zafar in the chair.

Important decisions were taken in the meeting including approval of PMF annual budget 2018-19.

The matters relating to the construction of new office, examination centres and state of the art Para-Medical School of Punjab Medical Faculty came under discussion and it was also decided to send the feasibility of the project to the Punjab government for final approval.

Vice President PMF Dr. Shahid Salman, CEO Mayo Hospital Asad Aslam Khan, representative Members of PMF, Microbiologist Khadija Ismail, Private Member Dr. Khalid Lateef and others attended the meeting.

The meeting approved to constitute two different committees for issuance of new courses for anesthesia technicians as well as increase in the registration and courses fee under the convenorship of CEO Mayo Hospital, Asad Aslam Khan.

The meeting also proposed to regulate public and private institutions under Punjab Medical Faculty according to population rate whereas approval was granted for the Service Rules of PMF as well. It also approved to publish mandatory approve Refresher Training Curriculum for Allied Health Professionals for their four step promotions.

