Governance issues in Pakistan

Muhammad Javaid

PAKISTAN is confronted, at present, with a variety of governance issues which have become a hindrance in the smooth and sustainable development of the country. Pakistan needs to review its policies regarding the efficiency and effectiveness of governance at all levels with a serious concern for development and growth in the short term and long term. It is an established fact that poor governance leads to corruption in a number of ways.PTI government seems lack to confidence in bureaucracy and feels that it is not devotee to implement government policies. The governance structure is backbone of any government which transforms ideas, suggestions and policies into reality and actions for public prosperity. In present setup PTI or any other party is unable to implement its manifesto. It requires depoliticized civil servants which is only possible with the structural, rational and competent need based reforms in civil servant structure.The present system is dominated by DMG Group which is responsible for all weakness of the system. DMG role is needed to check. They consider themselves superior than other groups and believe to be fit in every field/ job/ institution. Now time is to get rid of old CSS/PCS system and to develop a good governance system. It is historical fact that DMGs and others groups always tried to increase their quota/share in promotions even in provincial civil services and never bother to improve deliverables.

The concept ‘Governance’ needs to be defined first as there are numerous descriptions of the term governance. In the next step, it can be evaluated in achieving the desired goals at national level. Good governance is to describe how public institutions conduct public affairs and manage public resources to implement government policies. Governance is “the process of decision-making and the process by which decisions are implemented (or not implemented)”. The term governance can apply to economic, environment, corporate, international, national, local governance or to the interactions between other sectors of society.

Good governance is a broad term and is difficult to find a unique definition. One way to think about good governance is through deliverables, which are precisely the one demanded by citizens like security, health, education, water, the enforcement of contracts, protection to property, protection to the environment and their ability to vote and get paid fair wages. Similarly, good governance might be related to the concept of impartiality, which requires that bureaucrats/ civil servants should perform their tasks following the public interest rather than their own interest or favorite political party. Some differ with this concept and argue that impartial application of law ignores important factors like the economic liberalism, which matters due to its relation with economic growth. In short, Governance can be define as the manner in which power is exercised in the management of a country’s economic and social resources for development. “Good Governance” is then synonymous with sound development practices. Vital reforms for public expenditure may flounder if accountability systems are as weak as experienced in Pakistan. The budgetary policies cannot be implemented or even monitored, if poor procurement systems encourage corruption and distort public investment priorities. This only illustrates a broader point; good governance is central to creating and sustaining an environment which fosters strong and equitable development. Governments play a key role in the provision of public goods. They establish the rules that make markets work efficiently and they correct for market failure. In order to play this role, they need revenues, and ‘agents’ to collect these revenues. This in turn requires systems of accountability, adequate and reliable information, and further, efficiency in resource management and delivery of public services.

Now let’s see what type of system we have in the country. After independence Pakistan inherited a small administrative structure which after improvements/amendments in various regimes has developed into [big] present bureaucracy structure. Present structure is outcome of long historical development and reforms made from time to time. All these reforms were carried to be citizen-centric, rule-based and apolitical in spirit, wherein decentralization was necessitated to be the hallmark to cater to the needs of the common man at the grass-roots level. Nation-building and economic survival was the daunting task for the civil servants of Pakistan. Unfortunately, bureaucracy of Pakistan could not succeed to realize such aspirations. Civil servants have learnt only art of being a part of political regimes to enjoy the power corridors, arbitrary authority in decision making, being de-facto rulers, policy making in vested interest, white colour corruption and availing unlimited perks and privileges for imperial life style. A culture of amassing unlimited wealth by hook or by crook in the shortest possible time has taken root. They have concerns only to please the ruling elite for their vested gains, not for the common man. Another reason of failure of civil structure is our present poor education standard and selection system. The selected civil servants alienated into different groups and how to behave/perform during service they imparted training and groomed in academies. One ridicules features of the system that bureaucrats dictates the professionals/technocrats who spend 4 to 6 year to become specialized in their respective fields.

Despite the maximum number of legislative reforms in past, governance still faces a big challenges like capacity, fiscal and information gaps. Now it is time to leave the more than 70 years orthodox CSS/PCS system and introduce new selection system to build an efficient team to implement government policies. After the 18th Amendment, provinces have been given more autonomy, devolving the main responsibility for the delivery of education, health, water and sanitation, roads and transport, and agriculture services in which provinces are facing problems to deliver due to capacity of governance. Here it is pertinent to point out another aspect that principally need is to make a general consensus that preparing of policies is prerogative of elected governments and Civil servants/bureaucracy are only having a role of implementer. In brief, government has to revisit its policies regarding the governance and management of public affairs to achieve economic growth and development in the country. It has become inevitable to improve the quality of life of people of Pakistan which will not be possible without reforming the basic structure of governance.

—The writer is ex-Chief, Planning Commission of Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp