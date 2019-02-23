Gov. to open Sports and Fitness Complex

Observer Report

Lahore

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar will inaugurate Sports and Fitness Complex called 5th Generation tomorrow, February 24 at Y Block DHA.

Ch.Ehsan Iftikhar and Yasir Hussain are the CEO of the club. Syed Samsaan Ali (MPA), Minister Sports Punjab Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the guests.

Jan Mohammad, Secretary Punjab Body Building Association, Salman Iqbal Butt, Secretary PAAA, international power lifter and ex-weightlifter Akeel Javed Butt, Secretary PPLA, Ch Mohammad Asif Gujjar, Chairman PPLA, Shahid Mehmood Dar, Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Mass Wrestling Federation, Rasheed Moghal, President Punjab Wrist Wrestling Association will also be present on the occasion.

