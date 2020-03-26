Gordon fires 500 employees

WEB DESK Gordon Ramsay, with a net worth of £140million, announced that the staff will have their contracts terminated Acclaimed British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is drawing flak following his decision to lay off 500 of his staff members as the world comes to a standstill amidst the coronavirus. The 53-year-old culinary expert had called a meeting with his employees where he left them in tears after announcing their contracts will be getting terminated. This was followed by them receiving an email from Ramsay who explained that the staff will be paid up until April 17, while also giving them a choice to appeal the decision. Ramsay, with a net worth of £140million, also did not provide any surety to the axed members that there would be a chance of them regaining their jobs after restrictions lift.