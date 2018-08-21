Demanding for rights has never been so easy as it is now when social and electronic media are easily accessible to general public. Before general election, people had openly questioned their representatives about their previous performance and such recorded scenes were circulated before the entire Pakistani nation and abroad. However, not everybody applauded such recordings, some people also castigated people who were asking questions by terming their actions immoral and offensive.

In a few days, after the election, incidence of looting and broad-day-light dacoity has emerged intensively on the way from Johi to Wahi Pandhi, base camp of Gorakh Hill Station. Considering the gravity of the situation, as tourists have to travel along this road to reach the Hill Station, initially a social media movement has been raised to make public, including tourists, aware of these crimes and to poke authorities so as to increase the security along this road and the twin-cities as well.

However, disguising the situation as a political matter, various agendas have been taken to the social media to counter the campaign. Secondly, for the last two days local people have arranged a sit-in in the base camp city, demanding authorities to place local people on the jobs in Hill Station as allegedly irrelevant people are employed there. Keeping in view the demand which is their right as well, again external powers and perpetrators are bent upon to make the sit-in ineffective by maligning protestors personally on both social media and electronic media. Since security is the basic concern of both inhabitants and tourists, it requires a close observation and comply from public office holders to provide sound security there.

Whereas, demand for jobs by residents in the Hill Station is a matter of serious concern. As per Constitution, natives are given priority in terms of jobs, education, health and infrastructure from any natural resource from which government is subjected to be benefited. Thereby, it is suggested that the Sindh Government should look into the matter seriously and elevate the Constitution higher than hopes.

DANISH JAMALI

Dadu, Sindh

