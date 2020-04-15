Google’s free virtual workshops

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI Small and medium businesses around the world are currently facing unprecedented challenges. “How do I keep in touch with my customers and staff?” “What should I use to keep the business running smoothly?” But just as every cloud has a silver lining, these uncertain times present the opportunity for businesses to develop new digital skills and emerge stronger than before. Google has announced a free virtual workshop as part of our commitment to help Pakistani businesses cope with remote working and transitioning into digital.