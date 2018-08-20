Google’s Demo Day: Pakistan’s Marham among startups

Islamabad

After Google’s open call for startups to apply to pitch top investors at Demo Day Asia taking place this September in Shanghai, we received hundreds of submissions. They came from founders in different countries across Asia-Pacific, in industries as diverse as agriculture, entertainment and healthcare. It was hard to narrow down this impressive field, but after much painstaking deliberation, the results are in. Out of 305 qualifying applications, the 10 finalists that will take the stage at Demo Day Asia are: Marham from Pakistan is a healthcare platform that helps people find, book appointments, and consult with doctors online. DycodeX from Indonesia develops Internet of Things solutions for livestock farming. FreightExchange from Australia is an online platform for freight carriers to sell their unused space to shippers. GITAI from Japan specializes in building robots that can help humans conduct scientific experiments in space. Miotech from China is a fintech startup developing artificial intelligence-based software for financial services firms. OneStockHome from Thailand offers an e-commerce platform for construction materials. Origami Labs from Hong Kong makes smart rings that let people hear and send text messages without taking out their phones. SigTuple from India creates AI-based solutions to automate healthcare screening. SkyMagic from Singapore produces drone swarming technology for live entertainment and traffic management systems.—PR

