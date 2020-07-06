Google to start adding fact-check to images

Google has said it is adding fact-check labels to images as part of its efforts to curb visually misleading information online. The new labels will be attached to the underlying web pages of photos and videos which appear in a Google search, the tech giant said.Google showed how the fact-check system works with an illustration of a widely circulated set of images which showed — falsely — sharks were swimming in the streets of Houston after a 2017 hurricane. “Photos and videos are an incredible way to help people understand what´s going on in the world. But the power of visual media has its pitfalls — especially when there are questions surrounding the origin, authenticity or context of an image,” said Google product manager Harris Cohen.