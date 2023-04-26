Google rolls out first ‘Apps Growth Lab’ in Pakistan in another boost for local tech industry

ISLAMABAD – Months after launching Gaming Growth Lab, search engine Google has rolled out Pakistan’s first-ever App Growth Lab to assist aspiring app developers.

A press release shared by the tech giant said a highly selective hybrid education program is aimed to identify high-potential app developers, studios, and companies that are looking to accelerate and grow their businesses.

App Growth Lab depicts the pledge of the tech giant to help grow the app industry of South Asian nation at local and international levels.

The aspiring program will allow app developers to learn from Google experts in areas such as, Ads, AdMob, Firebase, gTech, and Play as well as Industry leaders, per the press release.

Four Fundamental Principles of Apps Growth Lab program

Build : Discover the worldwide potential for apps and games in order to establish a comprehensive strategy for your business, utilizing various tactics.

: Discover the worldwide potential for apps and games in order to establish a comprehensive strategy for your business, utilizing various tactics. Develop : Adopt a user-centered approach to app and game development, and take advantage of top-notch technology to ensure your app is geared towards long-term success.

: Adopt a user-centered approach to app and game development, and take advantage of top-notch technology to ensure your app is geared towards long-term success. Launch : Learn techniques to succeed during the launch phase, set up monetization models, and utilize Google’s tools for data in order to achieve quantifiable growth.

: Learn techniques to succeed during the launch phase, set up monetization models, and utilize Google’s tools for data in order to achieve quantifiable growth. Scale: Gain knowledge on how to expand your app to a global audience by utilizing diversification strategies across multiple platforms and markets.

Sharing his views, Google’s Regional Director for Pakistan Farhan S. Qureshi said his team is proud to announce the launch of App Growth Lab to support aspiring local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience.

Apps Growth Lab program will commence in June and will continue till May 22, 2023. To apply, visit this link.