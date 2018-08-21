Google offers self-destructing email service to all users

San Francisco

Google is rolling out a new feature available to everyone who can have sensitive emails destroy themselves as preset if Confidential Mode is enabled in Gmail. The updated feature, which Google announced earlier this year, has become available to all its Gmail users, including both web-based or mobile phone customers, according to the latest support web page of the U.S. tech giant.

“You can send messages and attachments with Gmail’s Confidential Mode to help protect sensitive information from unauthorized access,” Google said.

Confidential Mode prevents recipients from forwarding an email to other people, copying or pasting anything from its contents, downloading the message or printing it.

When Confidential Mode is set on, users can decide how long an email exists before it deletes itself from a recipient’s inbox, and the sender-defined expiration date ranges from one day to five years.—Xinhua

