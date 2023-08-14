ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are witnessing a customized homepage on the Google search engine, as the nation celebrates its Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervor.

The country of over 240 million celebrates its independence day on August 14 every year to mark when Britain divided its Indian empire into Muslim Pakistan and Hindu India some 76 years back.

This year August 14 doodle shows the Indus River dolphin, a freshwater animal species that inhabit the Indus River and its tributaries in Pakistan and India, and is known for being one of the world’s rarest and most endangered cetaceans.

Marking the event, the search engine shared a note on Independence Day, saying Pakistani citizens throughout the country wave their national flag high in the sky and sing the national anthem.

Google’s message “Today’s annual Doodle celebrates Pakistan Independence Day 2023! On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained its independence and became a sovereign nation after almost 200 years of British occupancy.”

It further mentioned that government buildings like Parliament House, Supreme Court, and President’s House are decorated with bright lights and colors, and firework shows, rallies and musical concerts also take place to commemorate the special day.