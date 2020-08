Staff Reporter

Google celebrated Paki-stan’s Independence Day by sharing an illustration of the iconic landmark, the Khojak Tunnel, located in Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah district on Friday.

The construction on the historic Khojak Tunnel — one of the country’s oldest and longest underpasses — began in 1888 to extend the area’s railway through the Khojak pass of the Toba Kakar mountain range.