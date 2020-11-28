Google honours Bano Qudsia on 92nd birth anniversary

Islamabad

Google has honoured the late legendary Urdu writer Bano Qudsia on her 92nd birth anniversary with a doodle.

“Today’s Doodle honours the life and legacy of Pakistani novelist and stage and television playwright Bano Qudsia, affectionately known as Bano Aapa, who is widely credited as one of the most significant Urdu language authors in modern times,” said the US-based search engine.

“Happy birthday, Bano Qudsia! Your contributions to Pakistani literature and entertainment will continue to resonate for generations to come!” said Google. Qudsia was known for romantic writing that oozed hope. She had written Urdu classics like Aadhi Baat (Half Talk, 1968) and the novel Raja Gidh (The Vulture King, 1981).

Born on November 28, 1928, Qudsia belonged to a household in Firozpur in British India and started writing short stories when she was just a child. She earned her master’s degree in Urdu after moving to Lahore during the partition. During those times she also met her future husband and fellow luminary of Urdu literature Ashfaq Ahmad.

Qudsia was credited for writing thought-provoking television plays that led her to become a cultural trendsetter. With 25 novels under her belt, she went on to launch a magazine called Dastango, as well.

“Even as her legend grew throughout her six-decade career, she maintained a reputation for her radical acceptance and kindness, known to embrace those from all walks of life who approached her for mentorship or assistance,” said Google.

The Pakistani governments honoured her with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1983 and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2000.—TLTP