Google gets registered as a company in Pakistan

Islamabad: Google has established its liaison office in Pakistan and is now registered

with the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), as reported on Friday.

An SECP spokesperson stated that the company had been registered as a foreign

company in Pakistan, while a corporate representative verified that the liaison office had

been established.

This liaison office will strive to promote its products, offer technical support and advice,

consider potential joint ventures, and encourage exports.

A Google spokeswoman stated: “We have just created a liaison office in Pakistan to

investigate business opportunities, better market our goods and services locally, and

support the country’s fast-growing tech sector.”

At a gathering where YouTube, an online video sharing and social media platform,

presented its inaugural “Brandcast” in Pakistan. Google is the owner of YouTube.

After the American multinational technology company was registered in Pakistan, Syed

Aminul Haque, the minister of information technology and telecommunication, predicted

that additional social media sites will follow suit.

“TikTok will soon set up its office in Pakistan. Companies remain reluctant due to the

lack of trust and inconsistent policies” he continued, saying that his ministry would

provide foreign businesses full support.

Afnan Ullah, a senator for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had also stated

in November that a Google team will travel to Islamabad the following month to begin

operations in Pakistan.

“A delegation of Google will visit Pakistan on December 11 to start operations,” he had

said then, adding that the platform will provide 15,000 scholarships to Pakistani citizens

after starting operations in the country.