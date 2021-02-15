Google fined over ‘misleading’ hotel rankings in France

PARIS – Google Ireland and Google France have been slapped with a fine of 1.1 million euros after a probe found that hotel rankings, managed by the leading search engine, could be misleading for consumers.

The Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and the Repression of Fraud (DGCCRF) had initiated the inquiry in 2019.

The inquiry revealed the misleading nature of the ranking of hotels by Google, in particular on its search engine.

An official statement issued by the DGCCRF said that both Google Ireland and Google France have agreed to pay the fine amount as part of a criminal transaction.