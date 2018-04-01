Google employees organise to fight cyber bullying at work

San Francisco

About 100 Google US employees concerned about cyber bullying inside the company have organised into a group proposing new policies for conduct at the unit of Alphabet Inc, five people involved in the effort said in recent interviews.

Three current employees and two others helping to organise the group said it formed last fall. They said that among its proposals, which have not previously been reported in detail, are that Google should tighten rules of conduct for internal forums and hire staff to enforce them.

They said they want to stop inflammatory conversations and personal attacks on the forums and see punishment for individuals who regularly derail discussions or leak conversations. The group also wants Google to list rights and responsibilities for accusers, defendants, managers and investigators in human resources cases.

The group also desires greater protection for employees targeted by what it views as insincere complaints to human resources used as a bullying tactic and goading.

The organisers said Google should be more attuned to when people seeking to stir animosity or expressing views opposite the company’s stated values try to take over discussions about race, gender and other sensitive subjects.

The group is speaking informally to mid-level executives, hoping they will take up the cause with senior management, organisers said. Self-described conservatives at Google have also raised their own concerns.

The split among Google employees reflects growing polarisation across the United States since President Donald Trump was elected. Other companies and industries have also been hit by corporate scandals involving diversity and harassment.—Agencies