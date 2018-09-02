Google Doodle pays tribute to Fatima Surayya Bajia

Commemorating what would’ve been his 88th birthday, Google paid tribute to legendary playwright Fatima Surayya Bajia on Saturday. As people opened the world’s most famous search engine on Saturday, they were greeted with a doodle dedicated to the legendary playwright who made Pakistan proud around the world.

Bajia is said to have written nearly 300 plays, focusing particularly on women, children, history and culture.

Born in Indian city of Hyderabad on September 1, 1930. Bajia, along with her family, arrived in Pakistan after the partition of the sub-continent.

She did not have a formal degree but had acquired extensive knowledge of Arabic, Persian, English and Urdu literature and history at home through.

When her grandfather and father died in Karachi, she took up the responsibility of looking after her younger siblings.

The lady made all her siblings receive a good education almost all of them successfully carved out their own identity in separate fields of art and culture.

Her brother Anwar Maqsood became a satirist and playwright, her sister Zehra Nigah became a renowned poetess while Zubaida Tariq turned into a cooking expert. Bajia won numerous awards, including the Pride of Performance Award in 1996 for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan. In 2012, she was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan.

Besides the local awards, she was given the highest civil award of Japan. She breathed her last on February 10, 2016 at the age of 85.—INP

