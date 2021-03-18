Google announces over $7 billion investment in US for economic recovery

WASHINGTON – US-based tech giant has announced to invest more than $7 billion in the United States this year and create thousands of full-time jobs.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday said in a statement: “We plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the US and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the US this year”.

He said that Google “wants to be a part” of country’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it is making investments in some communities that are new to the company, as well as expanding in others across 19 states.

“One of the best parts of my job is getting the opportunity to visit the communities that Google is a part of across the U.S. Whether it’s meeting small business owners in Pittsburgh, congratulating graduates of our Google Career Certificates in Dallas, or visiting a classroom of kids learning to code in Oklahoma, these trips have always filled me with optimism and insight.

“Obviously in-person visits haven’t been possible over the past year. Yet I continue to be inspired by the stories I’ve read of teachers moving to virtual classrooms, local shops taking digital orders, and job seekers enrolling in online courses to sharpen their skills. It’s why I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life,” Pichai added.

The CEO Google will invest over $1 billion in its home state of California.

Outside of the San Fransisco Bay Area, Google aims at adding thousands of jobs in Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago and New York.

“This will help bring more jobs and investment to diverse communities as part of our previously announced racial equity commitments,” Pichai said.

