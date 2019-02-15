Goodwill gestures from US CG and BD HC

Salahuddin Haider

TWO important dip

lomatic functions

marked the start of the current week. First one was from Bangla Desh deputy high commissioner Noor-e-Helal Saifur Rehman in which his High Commissioner Tarek Khan was there too, flying from Islamabad especially for the purpose of meeting media personnel. Second one was from US consul general Jo Anne Wagner at her residence to bid farewell to USAID official also John Smith-Sreen, and welcome his replacement as USAID director for Sindh and Balochistan Micheal Hryschchyshyn.

Both of these will long be remembered for their warmth, and goodwill for Pakistan and its people. The head of the Bangla Desh mission in Karachi, Noor-e-Helal is known for his courtesy and hospitality, and does everything possible to build healthy relationship between his country and Pakistan. This time he hosted dinner for media, obviously a PR exercise. But it reflects a positive thinking. That is the job of diplomats, which Helal executes with utost vigour.

His High Commissioner Tarek Khan, on his second assignment as ambassador to Pakistan, after serving in Sri Lanka for the coveted position, was indeed frank and free with journalists during speech and later in informal discussion. In his speech Noor-e-Helal dwelt on his prime minister’s third term in office, and about her vision of 2021 and 2041to make Bangla Desh middle-income digitalized country and developed nation by 2041.Already his country has achieved remarkable progress in socio-economic development.

Now physical infrastructure is corner stone of country’s development policy. Mega projects like huge and lengthy bridge, exports build up, foreign exchange reserve, currency value, etc remain fresh in policymaking and execution all the time. The Padma bridge,a dream project, estimated to cost 3.8 billion US dollars, of which 60 percent work already completed, andsometime next year, the bridge will be in service.The Dhaka Metro Rail project, capable of carrying 60,000 passengers per hour, being built at a cost of 2.7 billion US dollars will ease traffic congestion on roads.

Dhaka-Chittagong Expressway is yet another prestige now underway. He listed several other prestige projects to change the face of his country. High Commissioner Khan also spoke on the occasion and felt proud of rapid development pace of his country. Tarek said that trade between the two countries is hugely in favour of Pakistan, ten times higher—Pakistan exports to BD being 73 million dollars, and imports from his country barely 7.3 million dollars. But he aid bilateral relations wee more important.

The function at the newly built residence of US consul general at TPX on Mai Kolachi was full of love and affection for Pakistan, Joe Anne Wagner praising the vibrant, hospitable Karachi city, and warmth of its residents, emphasizing that USAID programme had been engaged hectically in building schools, training of lady health visitors, child care, hospital improvements from Thatta right on to northern strip of Sukkur. USAID is also working on historical site of Makli tombs in Thatta with renowned architect Yasmeen Lari. She paid glowing tributes to outgoing USAID director John Smith-Sreen for his accomplishments, saying she felt hurt with his departure, but wished him well on his future assignments. Responding, John, who is to leave for home in next few days, said although he never visited Balochistan, but would carry unforgettable memories of peoples’ goodwill and their help in the discharge of his duties to develop health and education, farming sectors in Sindh.

These will obviously have very positive results, and were hugely welcomed by the people in the interior of southern province. He said he was tremendously impressed by the determination of the people of Sindh, and would during his next visit to India will convey his unforgettable experiences to Indians that how Pakistanis fought to overcome their problems, howsoever tough were the odds.

It was a moving speech and was largely applauded. The new person on the job Micheal said he would try and come upto the standards set by his predecessor, but he knew that USAID was aimed at changing the face of the country, and life style of the people. It will be his mission to continue the good work. Pakistanis are a tremendous people, and Karachi is vibrant and extremely hospitable, which he would always cherish. The function was largely attended.

Share on: WhatsApp