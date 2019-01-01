Goodbye 2018, hello 2019

New Year is a time for celebration. This is not a fairy tale because it is the last day of the year and there is not, and never will be a fairy tale as beautiful as our memories of the last year, or as beautiful as our dreams and hopes for the year that is about to begin.

This is the time to bring all the fairy tales to life — frogs that became princes, paupers who became wealthy and greedy and jealous people who unexpectedly became generous and kind; wicked men punished and good men rewarded. The list is endless! It’s time to look back at past year, decide what went well, what didn’t and what you would like to change.

New Year is a time to celebrate the start of something new. It is a time to make new promises, some to be broken, and some to be kept. It is also a time to look ahead and try to change things for the better. It is also a time to look behind and see what we may have done wrong, and how to change it. It is also a time to start new friendships and a time to ask for forgiveness from your enemies.

New Year is a joyous time of the year because we feel like we get to start all over again. On New Year’s Day, people are happy, laughing, giggling and sharing about the events of past year and those before. New Year is also a time when people make resolutions. However, many of resolutions made are never fulfilled.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

