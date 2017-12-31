Goodbye 2017, welcome 2018

This is not a fairy tale because it is the last day of the year and there is not, and never will be a fairy tale as beautiful as our memories of the last year, or as beautiful as our dreams and hopes for the year that is about to begin. This is the time to bring all the fairy tales to life — frogs that became princes, paupers who became wealthy, greedy and jealous people who unexpectedly became generous and kind, wicked men punished and good men rewarded….The list is endless! New Year, New Life! This is the fairy tale that comes to life now, for a whole year — 2018.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

