Good to see cricketers running the show: Afridi

Islamabad

Former skipper Shahid Afridi has lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for assigning key roles to former players and said it was good to see the cricketers running the show.

Afridi, who had scored 1,716 runs in 27 Tests, was of the view that PCB had given key roles to former cricketers including Misbah ul Haq (Head coach & chief selector), Waqar Younis (bowling coach), Younis Khan (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach & mentor), Saqlain Mushtaq (PCB Head of Player Development) and Nadeem Khan (Director High Performance Center Nadeem Khan) which was good for Pakistan cricket. “This is a show of cricketers and it is better if it’s run by them. All are sincere and have great individual performances when it comes to cricket or coaching,” he said in a video on his YouTube Channel.

However, the flamboyant all-rounder, who had scored 8,064 runs in 398 ODIs, advised everyone to stay in their domain and work, as things get easy this way. “When there are too many big names at one place then issues occur, if a team loses. So everyone should take the team along as unit,” he said.

Speaking about the appointment of Younis Khan, Afridi, who was widely known as ‘BOOM BOOM’, said this was a very good decision on part of PCB. “I am personally very happy on the decision as Younis is a very hard working and experienced person. He has performed in England which matters a lot,” he said.—APP