Good nutrition must for rapid growth, development of babies

Sarwar Awan

Rawalpindi

Saima Younis, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter), on Friday said that health of child is our prime focus as it is basis of a healthy society which is the need of hour for a well-nourished nation with sound human resource that effectively contributes to national prosperity and advancement.

She expressed these views while chairing meeting of the District Malnutrition Addressing Committee at Deputy Commissioner Office. Saima Younis said that a good nutrition is inevitable to support the rapid growth and development of babies. “However we are facing acute malnutrition issues both in mother as well as children.

In order to cope with the malnutrition issue, this programme initiated by the Punjab Government is laudable which will help not only to identify the children and mother with these deficiencies but will also provide supplements to make them healthy and fit.

She further said that production as well as consumption of fortified edible oil/ghee and flour are encouraged as fortified edible oil/ghee is enriched with Vitamin A & D and fortified wheat is supplemented with iron, folic and Zinc which are basic components of health and will surely improve our physical as well as mental wellbeing.

Meanwhile, District Coordinator Dr. Uzma Hayat, DDEO Masood Ahmed, Dr. Sameena Rasheed, Population Welfare, Inspector Shafiq Ahmed, Dr. Sajida Akhter DD Livestock, Dr. Humaira Health System Analyst, representatives of Food Fortification Programme and other concerned officials were also present at the meeting.