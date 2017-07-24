Good news for Harry Potter fans

It is great news for fans of Harry Potter as publisher Bloomsbury has announced that this year two books of Harry Potter will be introduced in October. The titles of the books are Harry Potter, A history of magic.

Books are based on subjects, which are being taught in Hogwards School of witchcraft, wizardry and Harry Potter. In this the magical creatures such as witches and wizards are present. This story is not new but it has been more interesting.

MEHRAJ ALTAF

Turbat, Balochistan

