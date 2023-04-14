Good news for travelers as another UAE airline set to start operations in Pakistan

KARACHI – As some of the major airlines suspend flight operations to Pakistan, the country’s aviation industry saw some positive developments too and in one such move another airline of United Arab Emirates is set to start operations in the South Asian nation.

To boost tourism between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE), the federal government has allowed Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to commence flight operations in Pakistan. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also gave assent to Emirati low-cost airline to start operations.

The airline is yet to announce the date and destinations to Pakistan. This will be the fifth Emirate-based airline to fly to Islamabad amid growing bilateral tourism between the two Muslim nations.

As of now, some of the leading airlines including Etihad Airways, Emirates, FlyDubai, and Air Arabia are operating flights on the Pakistan-UAE route and the addition of another air carrier will help passengers with a limited budget.

It will likely give tough time to competitors. Last year, Wizz Air transported over 1.2 million travelers on over 6,000 flights.

The route from South Asian nation to the Gulf nation is one of the busiest in the region as a large number of Pakistanis are living and working in the UAE while huge inflows of tourists are witnessed every year.

The recent development comes weeks after Turkish Airlines SunExpress announced to start of operations in Pakistan while Ethiopian Airlines also announced direct flight operations between Karachi and Addis Ababa in May.