LAHORE – Punjab government has earlier notified a 30 percent increase in salaries of all state employees but reviewed the decision in a recent meeting as government employees rejected the Punjab government’s move.

Amid the protests, Prime Minister aide Malik Ahmed Khan assured of approval of the workers’ demands as civil servants’ organizations started consultations to organize protests.

The caretaker setup led by Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the previous decision in a recent meeting held today July 22.

Punjab cabinet gave nod to surge in salary and pension of government officials following the footsteps of center.

Provincial ministers, CM’s aides, chief secretary, top police officers and senior officials attended the 14-point agenda meeting.

In this year’s budget, the federal government raised the salaries of employees by 35 percent while provincial caretaker setups in KP, Balochistan, and Sindh also raised salaries.