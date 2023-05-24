Good news for plot owners of Islamabad E-12 sector

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work in the E-12 sector of the federal capital, said Noor ul Amin Mengal the other day.

Mengal, who is the Chairman CDA, took to Twitter to share the much-anticipated news with the plot owners.

He said that a timeline of six months had been given to “develop this sector”.

The long awaited development of E 12 gets started. 6 months timelines given to develop this sector. IA. pic.twitter.com/jfKP2N98gt — Noor Ul Amin Mengal (@Noormengal_) May 21, 2023

With the start of construction, the CDA hopes to satisfy the long-standing expectations of plot owners and keep its pledge to provide vital amenities and infrastructure in E-12.

The area, which has enormous potential for residential and commercial projects, has drawn the interest of plot owners and investors eagerly watching for development.