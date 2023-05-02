Good news for Islamabad car owners

Relief for automobile owners in Islamabad has been offered by the Excise and Taxation department, who has announced that they will no longer be needed to transport their vehicles to the federal capital for physical inspection upon transfer.

Director of Excise and Taxation in Islamabad, Bilal Azam, stated that the physical inspection of vehicles registered in Islamabad might be carried out in four Punjabi cities: Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Faisalabad.

He stated that Karachi and Quetta would also receive the service for Islamabad car owners.