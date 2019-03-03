Good gesture by Pakistan

Now the tense situation between India and Pakistan has started settling down in the positive direction. At one stage it was all about emotion and commotion on both the sides of Pakistan and India. Most of all, Pakistan’s gesture in the matter of releasing the Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman is really good and great. I personally and wholeheartedly welcome the gesture. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s timely speech and effort deserve to be appreciated. In fact I have clearly observed that almost all the English newspapers from Pakistan have clearly reported the Indian pilot case without clutter. In the same spirit, the Indian media should reciprocate and appreciate Pakistan’s gesture. As an Indian, I am saying “big and hearty thanks” to Pakistan – the fact is that the good gesture can impact/can be felt for lifetime. Acknowledging the good gesture [whereas good gesture itself is a great thing] is always in good taste. As a person, I have been encouraged by such good gestures in my life – right from the student days to date. And the good/big people and their gestures from the places like Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Madurai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Marthandam had moulded and enriched me – this is no personal stuff but the fact. Finally India and Pakistan have to now look at the larger picture by taking the all-embracing measures like talk, communication and bilateral activities. To top it all, the Indian media, the Pakistani media, the Nepali media, the Bangladeshi media and especially the international media/community should be richly appreciated by all for giving their support and voices.

P.S. SARAVANA DURAI

Mumbai, India

