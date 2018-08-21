Gomez lucky to have platform

The 26-year-old singer underwent a kidney transplant at the end of last year, and has said that she feels humbled by the people who have told her that her story helped them ‘find courage’, as she can now use her fame to speak out and ”pay the love forward” to other people who have helped her.

Speaking before introducing eight-year-old Nellie Mainor – who suffers from a rare kidney disease – to the stage during WE Day 2018, Selena said: ”You are focusing on making the world a more hopeful place and you encourage me and all of my friends to do the same.

