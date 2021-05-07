Gomal varsity starts virtual class rooms

Our Correspondent Dera Ismail Khan

Virtual class rooms have been started by Gomal University to cope up with the delay of students’ learning during the third wave of covide-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) said that teaching is a sacred profession and people performing it should keep that in mind.

Students of Gomal University will now be able to take their online classes by visiting the website of the University and listen to the recorded lectures there as well, He further added.

Dean of Sciences Profesoor Dr. Haleem Shah, Director IT, Fahim Chughtai, all the HoDs and focal persons were present at the occasion.