Gomal University announces admission schedule

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Gomal University Di Khan has announced admissions schedule for the M-Phil and PhD for the year 2019. The announcement to this effect was made by the Director Admissions Gomal University Professor Shadi Ullah Khan the other day.

According to schedule the last date for the submission of admission forms for the PhD and M-Phil is March 18 2019. Besides the admission office, the farms cab also be downloaded from the Gomal University website www.gu.edu.pk and will be submitted in the Admission Office along with the fee receipt obtained from the bank.. Those desirous of online admission would submit the form on line and a print of the same would be submitted in the admission office.

Further details can be had from Directorate of Admissions, phone number 0966750404 as well as website www.gu.edu.pk.

Share on: WhatsApp