Golf: Thomas wins Honda Classic in playoff

Miami :American Justin Thomas rolled in a birdie on the first hole of a playoff to out-duel third round leader Luke List and win the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic on Sunday. The 24-year-old Thomas posted his eighth win on the USPGA Tour and his seventh victory in his last 31 tournaments. “It was another level of difficulty, not only the amount of people I was trying to beat, but this golf course,” said Thomas. “I am so proud of myself and how I played. When you get out of position you have to try to salvage par and that’s what I did. “I just stayed patient. I know what to expect, how tough it can be, and it feels good to come out on top.” Thomas closed with a two-under 68 to catch 54-hole leader List, who had a one-under 69. They both finished with an eight-under 272 total at the PGA National course. Sweden’s Alex Noren shot a three-under 67 to finish alone in third, just one stroke back of the leaders. England’s Tommy Fleetwood placed fourth after shooting a 69 to reach six-under 274 total, two shots adrift of Thomas and List. Tiger Woods fired an even-par 70 in the fourth round for an even-par 280 total to land in 12th place.

Orignally published by APP