Golf Floras hosts open house events after launching nationwide

Observer Report Karachi

In the course of the last few years, Graana.com has been known to introduce and deliver marvels of grandeur in both the commercial and residential real estate sector of Pakistan.

Amongst their recent milestones achieved was transforming luxury living by unveiling Golf Floras Pakistan’s First Luxury Condominiums. Soon after the unveiling, Golf Floras held its first open house after launching nationwide!

With all Covid-19 safety precautions in check, exclusive Open House events were hosted for the most desirable Resort Living Community in Islamabad and Karachi, offering great investment opportunities.

A fusion of nature and luxury, a golfer’s paradise and a natural nirvana – the Golf Floras project is located in Bahria Garden City, Islamabad, and approved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA)

It features a harmonious balance of 523 high-end condominiums on lush landscapes with glorious views of the mountains, located on the quintessential destination in terms of its theme based on promoting a sustainable environment.

The luxury project features studio, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, with an easy investment plan of 4 years, starting from Rs. 16 Lacs, and an easy claim and buyback policy.

Apart from this, other top-selling projects by Graana.com include Amazon Outlet Mall, Florence Galleria, Imarat Builders Mall, and Mall of Arabia.