Commonwealth Games in 2026 will feature Golf, Coastal Rowing and BMX events for the first time when the competition heads to Victoria, Australia, the tournament organisers have announced.

Shooting will also return to the 2026 edition after being omitted from the Birmingham games this year.

Coastal rowing, a sport that involves boats competing in open water, will be looking to make a strong impression during the games as it makes a push to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well.

“Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para-sport disciplines in golf, coastal rowing and the road (cycling) race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible,” added the statement by the organisers.

Shepparton has been handed the hosting duties of BMX and other cycling competitions including the men’s and women’s time trials for the road race.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held across several regional cities of Victoria instead of a trialled and tested method of holding the competition in one city. A total of 22 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated para-sports, will take place during the course of the 17-29 March event.

Pakistan will be hoping to improve their record of just seven medals when the games kick off in four years’ time.

Commonwealth Games 2026 sports:

Athletics and Para-Athletics; Badminton; Basketball (3×3 and 3×3 Wheelchair); Boxing; Beach Volleyball; Coastal Rowing; T20 Cricket (Women’s only); Cycling (BMX, Mountain Bike, Road, Track and Para-Track); Diving; Golf; Gymnastics; Hockey; Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls; Netball; Para-Powerlifting; Rugby Sevens; Shooting and Para-shooting; Squash; Table Tennis and Para-Table Tennis; Triathlon and Para-Triathlon; Weightlifting.