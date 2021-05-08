Gold shop theft drama: Police recover more missing jewellery

Police investigators have recovered seven more kilogramme of gold jewellery allegedly stolen from a gold shop in Karachi’s posh locality of Clifton.

The police arrested a jeweller who lodged a complaint at the Clifton police station about alleged theft of Rs100 million worth of gold jewellery in his shop at Clifton’s Gulf Shopping Mall.

Muhammad Asim Memon and his alleged accomplice, Waseem were arrested after the police found out that he had staged the drama of theft after losing a big amount of money in satta (gambling).

SSP Investigation (South) Imran Mirza said the police have recovered seven more kilogrammes of the missing jewellery.

Previously, three kilogrammes of gold ornaments were seized from the possession of the shop owner.Owner turns out to be mastermind of 10kg gold robbery in Karachi

In all, ten kilogrammes of gold jewellery were allegedly stolen from the shop. Asif in his statement before police said that he planned the robbery in a thorough manner and sought the help of his friend Waseem to make it a foolproof robbery. “In return, I promised a 10 per cent from the robbery to Waseem.”