Gold rates hit all-time high of Rs225,300 as economic uncertainty looms

KARACHI – Gold prices have touched a fresh all-time high of Rs225,000 per tola amid ongoing economic turmoil.

The ongoing economic turmoil led to the value of yellow metal reaching a fresh high in the country as political and economic crisis looms while inflation in the fifth most populated outpaced bankrupt Sri Lanka.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association suggest that the rate of 24 carats of gold increased by Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229 per 10 grams to reach Rs225,300 and Rs193,158.

In the International market, the price of yellow metal saw a surge by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.