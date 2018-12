Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rising trend in gold rate remained unabated on Thursday as the precious metal reached to another historic high of Rs68,000 per Tola (11.3398 grams). According to All Sindh Sarafa Bazar Association, the gold rate further increased by Rs50 to reach Rs68,000 per Tola in local market.

The price of 10-gram gold also surged by Rs44 to reach Rs58,300 in the local market. In the international market the yellow commodity witnessed increase by $8 to reach $1,256 per ounce.

