Gold rate on Friday further advanced to hit historic high in the domestic market owing to high demand for the yellow commodity.

The gold rate increased by Rs400 to reach record level of Rs66,200 per Tola (11.3398 grams), according to All Sindh Sarafa Bazar Association. The 10-gram rate of the gold also increased by Rs343 to reach record level of Rs56,756. In international market the gold declined by $4 to $1,239 per ounce.

