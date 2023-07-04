KARACHI – Gold price registered a major drop in Pakistan for the second day as the yellow metal saw back-to-back blows as the country secure last minute IMF deal.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association shows gold prices moved downward by Rs2,200, and the new price of the 24-karat gold has been set at Rs205,000.

The price of precious metal lost Rs11,000 in the local market in two days amid drastic changes in the money market.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram of 24-karat has been dropped by nearly Rs2,000 and the new price is Rs175,754.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce gained by $17. As gold comes under pressure, US dollar faced a massive blow in interbank trade, and USD lost nearly Rs12