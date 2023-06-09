Gold rate in Pakistan today – 9 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 227,250 here on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 227,250 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 227,250 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 227,300 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 227,350 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 227,400 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 227,450 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 227,250 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 227,250 PKR 208,311 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 194,830 PKR 178,593 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,483 PKR 17,859

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.