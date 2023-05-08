Gold rate in Pakistan today – 8, May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 225,500 here on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 206,798 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 225,500 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 225,050 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 225,150 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 225,200 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 225,500 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 225,500 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 225,500 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 225,500 PKR 206,798 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 193,420 PKR 177,300 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,342 PKR 17,730

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.