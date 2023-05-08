Gold rate in Pakistan today – 8, May, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
2

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 225,500 here on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 206,798 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 225,500 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 225,050 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 225,100 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 225,150 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 225,200 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 225,500 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 225,500 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 225,500 PKR 2,705

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 225,500 PKR 206,798
Per 10Gram Gold PKR  193,420 PKR  177,300
Per Gram Gold  PKR 19,342 PKR 17,730

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

