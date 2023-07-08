KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 207,700 here on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 178,070 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 9am
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,380
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 190,390
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 178,070
|PKR 163,330
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,070
|PKR 16,330
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.