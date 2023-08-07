KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 222,300 here on Monday, July 7, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 10AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,654
|Lahore
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,654
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,654
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,654
|Quetta
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,654
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,300
|KR 2,654
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,654
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,654
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 202,765
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 173,845
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,965
|PKR 17,384
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.