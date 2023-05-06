Gold rate in Pakistan today – 6, May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 225,200 here on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 206,798 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,705
|Lahore
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,705
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 206,798
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 193,420
|PKR 177,300
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,342
|PKR 17,730
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.